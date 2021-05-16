Chargers sign four draft picks

Getty Images

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. agreed to terms with the Chargers a few days ago and he was joined in signing his rookie deal by four other members of the team’s draft class.

The team announced that fifth-round offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, sixth-round linebacker Nick Niemann, sixth-round running back Larry Rountree, and seventh-round defensive back Mark Webb have signed their four-year rookie deals.

Jaimes started 32 games at left tackle for Nebraska over the last three seasons, but is listed as a guard/tackle to kick off his career with the Chargers. Niemann had 155 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown while at Iowa.

Rountree ran for 3,720 yards and 40 touchdowns at Missouri and Webb recorded 74 tackles and an interception over four years at Georgia.