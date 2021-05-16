Dan Campbell: Missing rookie minicamp won’t hurt Penei Sewell at all

Getty Images

Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell announced last week that he would not be attending the team’s rookie minicamp because he tested positive for COVID-19 and head coach Dan Campbell downplayed the significance of the absence on Sunday.

This weekend’s minicamp works as an orientation of sorts for most teams and there will be time for Sewell to pick up any information he missed over the last couple of days. As for on-field work, Sewell said he plays tackle with “violent intentions” that he couldn’t display this weekend anyway.

“No setback. That’s not going to hurt whatsoever,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Assuming Sewell has an uncomplicated recovery, he should be able to go for the final phase of offseason work and a training camp that will prepare him for his first NFL season.