David Culley: Davis Mills fits what a QB in the NFL is all about

Getty Images

The Texans made Davis Mills their top choice in the 2020 draft and the former Stanford quarterback’s arrival got a lot of notice.

Deshaun Watson‘s legal issues and desire to be traded have created an uncertain future at quarterback in Houston. Head coach David Culley didn’t have anything to say about Watson when he met the media at the team’s rookie minicamp, but he did share some of what led Texans General Manager Nick Caserio to add Mills to the roster.

“Davis Mills, I thought Nick’s staff did a great job of all of a sudden earmarking a guy that fit what a quarterback in the NFL is all about,” Culley said in a Saturday press conference. “Obviously he didn’t play as much football as some of the other guys because of the COVID situation in the Pac-12, but we really love what he’s all about. We love all of the intangibles he has. He’s a pro-type NFL quarterback and we feel good to have him. He’s smart. He can make all the throws and we feel good and feel fortunate that we’re able to get him when we got him.”

The Texans have Tyrod Taylor, but the possibility of Watson’s departure led to a question for Culley about pressure to see what Mills can do now in order to evaluate needs for next year. He said the Texans are “not looking at it like that” and wanted to create competition at quarterback and every other position this offseason.