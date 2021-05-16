Delano Hill, Kendall Donnerson sign with Panthers after tryouts

Getty Images

Carolina announced a couple of additions to their roster on Sunday.

Safety Delano Hill and defensive end Kendall Donnerson both earned contracts with the team after trying out at the Panthers’ rookie minicamp.

Hill was a 2017 third-round pick by the Seahawks and played 40 games for the team over his first three seasons. He was limited to two games due to a back injury last year and has 64 tackles and a fumble recovery over his entire career.

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer worked for the Seahawks before taking his current job this year.

Donnerson was a Packers seventh-round pick in 2018, but has never appeared in a regular season game.