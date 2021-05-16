Former Austin Peay player duped into thinking he had tryout with Falcons

Getty Images

Juantarius Bryant, a defensive back from Austin Peay, was duped into believing he had a tryout with the Falcons at their rookie minicamp this weekend. When he arrived at Flowery Branch, though, he learned the truth.

Bryant was the victim of a cruel hoax, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Someone texted Bryant from an Atlanta area code pretending to be defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

“I do not know or understand why this has happened,” Bryant wrote in a Twitter message, via Rothstein. “But I do know that everything happens for a reason. Yes, this was heartbreaking for me, but just another stepping stone that I am not afraid to admit or overcome.

“At the end of the day, this will not make or break me. I will still continue to fight for my dreams because I know it’s what I really want.”

Bryant played 43 games for Austin Peay and totaled 242 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception.