Jake Funk, three other picks sign with Rams

Getty Images

The Rams got their top draft pick under contract on Saturday and they also signed the last four players they picked up in Cleveland.

Second-round wide receiver Tutu Atwell has been joined by fifth-round defensive end Earnest Brown IV, seventh-round running back Jake Funk, seventh-round wide receiver Ben Skowronek, and seventh-round linebacker Chris Garrett.

Funk ran 135 times for 968 yards and 10 touchdowns during his time at Maryland. He also caught 23 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown had 32 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery at Northwestern last year while Skowronek left the Big Ten school to play at Notre Dame last year. He had 29 catches for 439 yards and five touchdowns for the Fighting Irish. Garrett set a Division II record with 15 forced fumbles.

Four Rams picks remain unsigned after this weekend’s agreements.