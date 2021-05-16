Matt Nagy reiterates that “Andy Dalton is our starter”

Getty Images

Justin Fields made a good first impression at the rookie minicamp but apparently not good enough for first-team reps yet.

The team’s first-round draft choice has not changed the opinion of Bears coach Matt Nagy, who reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will begin Phase 2 of organized team activities as the starter.

“Andy is the starter,” Nagy said, via NFL Media. “Andy’s going to get the one reps.”

The Bears signed Dalton on March 16, so he still is learning the offense. The 11-year veteran “is essentially like a rookie as well,” Nagy said.

Dalton, 33, played nine seasons with the Bengals before joining the Cowboys last season after Cincinnati drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall choice. Now, at some point, Fields will replace Dalton. The only question is: When?

“I know that time is the biggest question right now for Justin, and I completely understand that, because there is an excitement,” Nagy said. “There is that want for all of us to see what Justin can do. We’d be lying to you if we didn’t say that or believe that. But we’ve got to make sure as we go through this thing that we also do what’s best for the Bears and for Justin.”