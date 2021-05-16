Mike Vrabel on Rashad Weaver: We stand by process of evaluating players

Getty Images

Defensive end Rashad Weaver is at the Titans’ rookie minicamp this weekend, but did not speak to the media about the assault charge he faces in Pittsburgh.

Weaver was charged on April 30 and the Titans picked him in the fourth round on the next day. The team said it was not aware of the charge when they made the selection.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Saturday that the team will let the legal process play out. He also said that he trusts the process in place to evaluate players after seeing Weaver and 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson have legal issues.

Having talked to [General Manager] Jon [Robinson] and having met with Jon as much as I have, his scouts and our coaches – we stand by the process of evaluating players,” Vrabel said, via David Boclair of SI.com. “There’s always going to be things that come up, and we’ll do our best to do everything we can to avoid those and then work through them when they happen.

Weaver’s lawyer called the charge against his client “false and reckless” and a hearing is set for October 5.