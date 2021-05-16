Pete Carroll praises DK Metcalf for his track foray

USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf ran the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Golden Games in 10.37 seconds. He performed well, and his football coach noticed.

“I thought it was a marvelous challenge that he took on,” Carroll said after the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp practice on Saturday, via the Associated Press. “DK is a very special individual, and it would take a special person to even think about doing that, even consider the thought of doing that. . . .

“I saw it as a competition, a competitive guy, went after it, figured out how to pull it all together, and then he gets there and he looks marvelous. I mean, he looked awesome.”

Carroll also respected Metcalf’s willingness to pursue a dream.

“Most of all, I think it’s his vision to see the challenge, go after it, and then pull it off, and then also be very humble and respectful about it,” Carroll said. “I was really, really proud of him.”

It was an inspiring effort, seeing someone step out of their comfort zone and pursue something beyond what they’re known for.