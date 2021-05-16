Saints sign Lorenzo Neal Jr.

Getty Images

In 1993 the Saints drafted fullback Lorenzo Neal, who became a four-time Pro Bowler. Now they’ve signed his son as an undrafted rookie.

Lorenzo Neal Jr., a defensive lineman from Purdue, has signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

During the 2018 college football season, Neal emerged as one of the best defensive linemen in the country. But he suffered a torn ACL at the end of that season that forced him to miss the entire 2019 season. And when he returned to the field in 2020, he didn’t play as well.

Now Neal Jr. will get an opportunity to break into the league with the same team that gave his dad his first shot, 28 years later.