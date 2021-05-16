Steelers sign four draft picks

Getty Images

The Steelers have signed their final four picks from this year’s draft.

Fifth-round defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, sixth-round linebacker Quincy Roche, seventh-round defensive back Tre Norwood and seventh-round punter Pressley Harvin III all agreed to four-year deals with the team. Five other picks remain unsigned.

Loudermilk had 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles while playing in 31 games at Wisconsin. Roche transferred from Temple to Miami last year and had 45 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two forcd fumbles.

Norwood had five interceptions for Oklahoma last season and returned one of them for a touchdown. Harvin averaged 44.7 yards per kick at Georgia Tech.