Washington rookie receiver Dyami Brown to keep No. 2

USA TODAY Sports

Another new player is taking advantage of the new rule that dramatically expands the numbers available to most players.

Washington rookie receiver Dyami Brown will wear No. 2, the number he wore at north Carolina.

For new players entering the league, the new rule comes at a perfect time. With no inventory of existing jerseys with a different number to purchase, they can slide right in and take whatever numbers may be available.

Given that veterans in most cities haven’t already squatted on those single digit numbers (given in part the cost of making a change), more of these number are available to players like Brown and the various other rookies who will gobble them up now — and who will have them locked up when the next wave of new players joins the league in 2022.

Brown, a third-round pick in the most recent draft, quickly can become the best player in team history to wear No. 2. His competition is punter Kelly Goodburn, who kicked for the team from 1990-93.