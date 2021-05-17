Bengals sign seven draft picks

Getty Images

The Bengals have most of their draft class under contract.

The team announced seven signings on Monday. Fourth-round defensive end Cam Sample, fourth-round defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, fourth-round tackle D’Ante Smith, fifth-round kicker Evan McPherson, sixth-round offensive lineman Trey Hill, sixth-round running back Chris Evans, and seventh-round defensive end Wyatt Hubert all agreed to four-year deals.

Sample had 11.5 sacks while starting 36 games at Temple and Hubert had 20 sacks during his time at Kansas State. They join third-rounder Joseph Ossai and free agent acquisition Trey Hendrickson as new options on the edge of the defense.

Shelvin played with first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase and 2020 No. 1 Joe Burrow at LSU while Smith started 30 games at East Carolina. McPherson made 85 percent of his field goals at Florida, Hill played guard and center at Georgia, and Evans ran for 1,795 yards while catching 49 passes at Michigan.

Chase, Ossai, and second-round offensive lineman Jackson Carman remain unsigned.