Posted by Myles Simmons on May 17, 2021, 8:24 AM EDT
Tua Tagovailoa is entering his second season as a Dolphins quarterback and there’s reason to believe he should display significant improvement.

Whether it’s adding weapons like receiver Will Fuller in free agency or drafting a wideout like Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick, Tagovailoa will have better options as a passer. But he’s also taking the steps on his own to develop.

During a Monday radio appearance on The Joe Rose Show, head coach Brian Flores praised Tagovailoa for getting together with the wide receivers and centers.

“Tua is an important piece,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “He’s been working hard. He knows where he needs to improve. We talk to him about the Year 1 to Year 2 jump. It’s a real thing. He’s more comfortable.”

Though Flores elected to pull Tagovailoa for Ryan Fitzpatrick in two games last year, Flores recently said he never lost confidence in the young QB. Tagovailoa completed 64 percent of his passes last year for 1,814 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 109 yards and three TDs.

7 responses to “Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa knows where he needs to improve

  1. Brian Flores is the missing link in New England!!! Since he left the DEFENSE STINKS!!! BILLY MISSES HIS BF!!!

  2. Miami had a chance to draft a QB high up but traded down.
    Then they traded back up but didn’t take a QB.\
    If Tua turns out to be a dud they will look back at the 2021 draft as a big mistake.
    The Dolphins are too good to draft in the top 5-10, so they wither take whatever QB falls to them, or pay up to trade up and hope that QB is the real deal.

  3. Tua is gonna raise eyebrows this year. He’s in a lot better shape, has better feel for his WRs. I am looking for a major improvement.

  4. Looks like all the pressure will be on Tua since they didn’t address their RB situation…

  5. Not bad stats for coming off a serious injury,no mini camps,no preseason,and no real weapons.looking forward to year two.

  7. This is a huge year for Tua. Miami is now in a position to give the Bills a run in the division – it’ll all come down to whether or not Tua can put the team on his back the way Josh Allen has the Bills. I personally hope he (Tua) plays really well. The AFCE and league would benefit from a few good years of Bills/Dolphins slugfests.

