Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa knows where he needs to improve

Tua Tagovailoa is entering his second season as a Dolphins quarterback and there’s reason to believe he should display significant improvement.

Whether it’s adding weapons like receiver Will Fuller in free agency or drafting a wideout like Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick, Tagovailoa will have better options as a passer. But he’s also taking the steps on his own to develop.

During a Monday radio appearance on The Joe Rose Show, head coach Brian Flores praised Tagovailoa for getting together with the wide receivers and centers.

“Tua is an important piece,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “He’s been working hard. He knows where he needs to improve. We talk to him about the Year 1 to Year 2 jump. It’s a real thing. He’s more comfortable.”

Though Flores elected to pull Tagovailoa for Ryan Fitzpatrick in two games last year, Flores recently said he never lost confidence in the young QB. Tagovailoa completed 64 percent of his passes last year for 1,814 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 109 yards and three TDs.