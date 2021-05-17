Cardinals sign Tae Hayes, cut Chris Miller, Darece Roberson

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced Monday that they have signed cornerback Tae Hayes, who participated in their rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

They also cut safety Chris Miller and receiver Darece Roberson.

The Vikings cut Hayes on March 5.

Hayes appeared in one game for Minnesota in 2020 after playing two games for the Dolphins. He also spent time with Jacksonville in 2019.

In his career, Hayes has played six games and has totaled 10 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Hayes entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State, signing with the Jaguars in 2019.