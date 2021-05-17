Chiefs cut Tajae Sharpe

Getty Images

Tajae Sharpe didn’t last long in Kansas City.

The Chiefs cut Sharpe, a veteran wide receiver, today.

Sharpe signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad late last season and didn’t get into a game. He hit free agency in the offseason but re-signed with the Chiefs in March.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2016, Sharpe had a very promising rookie season, catching 41 passes for 522 yards, but he missed his entire second season with a foot injury and hasn’t been as productive in any season since.