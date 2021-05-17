Chiefs signing Daurice Fountain after tryout

Getty Images

The Chiefs have added a wide receiver after seeing him in action over the weekend.

Daurice Fountain is signing a one-year deal with Kansas City, per agent Andy Simms.

Fountain appeared in six games for the Colts over the last three years, missing the 2019 season with an ankle injury. Originally a fifth-round pick in 2018, Fountain has a pair of receptions for 32 yards in his career. He played five contests in 2020, going between the practice squad and the active roster.

Fountain was one of five players the Chiefs had in for a tryout during rookie minicamp.