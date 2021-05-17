Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: I stick my neck out for people I believe in

Getty Images

When the Colts acquired Carson Wentz in a trade with the Eagles earlier this year, much was made of his relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philly before coming to Indianapolis and worked closely with the quarterback in that role. That work has left Reich with confidence that Wentz can bounce back from a dreadful 2020 season and lead the Colts to a winning season.

During a press conference on Monday, Reich was asked about the pressure he feels to make sure that Wentz fulfills that expectation because of the blowback that would come his way if it doesn’t work out.

“I think it’s a collaborative effort that we work with Carson,” Reich said. “You stick your neck out for players as a head coach or a GM or a scout or coach. We all do it. Obviously, as a head coach, sometimes you have a bit more say in it than maybe a position coach. But that’s what you love about it. I love sticking my neck out for people I believe in. I’m willing to put it on the line for players that you believe in. I believe in this team, I believe in Carson, so I feel good about it. I do know that his play will reflect the work that he does, it’ll reflect the work that our team does, it’ll reflect the work that our staff does, all the preparation. But I don’t mind being the point person on that.”

Reich said he cringes when people say that Wentz was broken by last year’s experience because of how many factors go into a quarterback’s success. He reiterated his belief that “the culture fit” will be the right thing for Wentz and there’s a lot riding on Reich being right.