Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf laments “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term deals

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT
Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers
The NFL has become more and more like the NBA, with certain players: (1) realizing the power they possess; and (2) not being afraid to use it. This development doesn’t sit well with those who made their bones in a league made up of players who knew their place.

Appearing on the Big Show Network, Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf complained about quarterbacks trying to take charge of their careers, existing contractual commitments to their current teams notwithstanding.

We have a lot of divas playing in the league right now,” Wolf said. “I fail to understand that all these guys have long-term deals. I can’t believe the game has changed that remarkably.”

“These guys” are Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Each is signed for at least the next three seasons. Each reportedly and/or actually want to be traded to new teams.

Does that make them divas? None has violated the terms of his individual contract with his team, yet. Besides, each has a broader union contract that gives him the right to withhold services as an exercise of leverage to force a trade, a new contract, or whatever else withholding services can achieve.

For decades, teams have blindly dictated terms to players. Take it or leave it. Our way or the highway. You’ll get nothing and like it. It’s about time that certain players — players who are critical of the success of a team — push back.

Nearly 50 years ago, the NFL realized that the game could become much more popular with diverse passing attacks that revolutionize scoring. It has happened. And it has made quarterbacks far more important than ever before.

So quarterbacks have leverage. And quarterbacks are allowed to use it. That doesn’t make them divas. It makes them smart.

And it makes the reactions of guys like Wolf predictable. But no amount of get off my tundra rants will change the fact that the game has changed. A great quarterback has become a key ingredient to having a great team. Those teams that have great quarterbacks had better do whatever they can to ensure that the great quarterbacks want to stay where they are, because the days of great quarterbacks sucking it up and dealing with bad coaching, bad personnel decisions, or anything else great quarterbacks don’t like are over.

Like it, don’t like it, doesn’t matter. It’s over. And the teams that realize the cheese hasn’t just moved but has melted are the teams that will thrive in an environment where a great quarterback is the most important person in the organization, and should be treated accordingly.

14 responses to “Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf laments “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term deals

  1. Don’t forget Carson Wentz, played like trash then got upset when told he would need to compete with Hurts who had vastly outplayed him the season just gone (Hurts wasn’t even great) and pushed his way out via trade.

  2. Brady started this. Wolf is correct. Acting all self absorbed and trying to sabotage the franchise you play for, should not be applauded.

    A 40 something man who turned into a Mebron James Millennial trying to show it’s all about him. Not only is it weird, it’s childish.

    It’s the exact problem in our society. Disrespect, entitlement and selfishness.

  3. Elite players simply figured out that they can do it because the team will do whatever it takes to keep them.

  4. And he is correct. Nailed it. Rodgers is worried about his future…well play good during your contract then. Once ots up there are decisions to be made on both sides. But dont screw with the fans like this.

  6. An NFL contract (other than the rookie deals and then only because that’s what the union voted for) is hardly a take it or leave it deal. Especially for a good QB. If you sign a deal, you have to follow it. These guys want the big up front money and injury guarantees of a long term deal without the responsibility.

  8. Rodgers earned over 1/4 of billion from the Packers and is still disgruntled. Ron Wolf is right he is paid to be a QB not be a diva. I don’t want him back at all. I want to see who he blames when he falls short next time.

  9. If Rodgers really wanted the upper hand, he shouldn’t have signed a long-term contract. NFL superstars should go year-to-year or at most a two-year contract (like LeBron does in the NBA). Free agency is where true player empowerment resides! The most powerful force in sports is the power of free movement- for players and teams (I’m looking at you Oakland A’s).

  touchback6 says:
    May 17, 2021 at 7:22 pm
    ___________________

    Brady signed team friendly deals all through his time at the Patriots and when he left he was out of contract. Brady is the polar opposite of the type of QB behaviour Wolf is taking about.

  11. They want the big money and signing bonuses up front and a 5 year deal guaranteed for injury but then want to rip up the deal a year later when another QB signs for more. Signing them year to year is the only way to keep their salary competitive but the players don’t want that. Sounds like we need a new CBA

  12. Oh come now.. These long term deals are torn up by management every year.

  13. as long as ‘Diva’ qbs are allowed to continue acting for themselves without any consequences, the NFL will never have parity… Bad teams will stay bad and ‘popular’ Teams will keeping winning!

  14. If you think you have the upper hand then just sit on them. The trouble with owners in the NFL is they treat players like slaves to a plantation. Owners have to evolve and they haven’t. Times change.

