Jaguars cut Ryquell Armstead

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed a member of their 2021 draft class on Monday and they also said farewell to a 2019 draft pick.

Running back Ryquell Armstead has been dropped from the roster. The team announced the move along with the signing of sixth-round pick Jalen Camp.

Armstead was a 2019 fifth-round pick who ran for 108 yards on 35 carries and picked up 144 yards on 14 catches while playing every game as a rookie. He went on the COVID-19 reserve list in August and missed the entire season after developing severe respiratory issues.

The move leaves the Jaguars with James Robinson, Carlos Hyde, first-round pick Travis Etienne, Dare Ogunbowale, Devine Ozigbo, and Nathan Cottrell at running back.