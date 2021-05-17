Jaguars sign sixth-round pick Jalen Camp

Getty Images

The Jaguars officially have one of their nine draft picks under contract.

Wide receiver Jalen Camp has signed his four-year rookie deal, the team announced on Monday.

Camp caught 27 passes for 417 yards with four touchdowns as a senior at Georgia Tech. He started 24 of the 48 games he played in college, finishing with 46 catches for 786 yards and five TDs in his four years.

Camp was Jacksonville’s final selection in the 2021 draft in the sixth round at No. 209. He is the first in the team’s class to sign.