Lions assistants Mark Brunell, Antwaan Randle El throwing at rookie minicamp

The Lions have three quarterbacks on their roster right now: Jared Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough. None of them are rookies, and none of them participated in this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

So who threw the passes to the rookie receivers? Some quarterbacks who are way past being rookies.

Mark Brunell, the Lions’ 50-year-old quarterbacks coach who played quarterback in the NFL, and Antwaan Randle El, the Lions’ 41-year-old receivers coach who played quarterback in college, threw passes during individual drills, head coach Dan Campbell said.

“I would say this: There’s been a lot of ice,” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “A lot of icing after practice. Been a lot of heat pre-practice. But we’re getting it done. They look pretty good.”

For seven-on-seven drills the Lions used a younger offensive assistant, Tanner Engstrand, who was a college quarterback at San Diego State.