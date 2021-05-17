Lions sign three players after minicamp tryouts

Getty Images

Three players who tried out for the Lions during their rookie minicamp have signed with the team.

Cornerback Alex Brown, safety Alijah Holder, and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau were announced as new additions to the roster on Monday.

Holder was the only one of the three to play in the NFL last season. He had seven tackles in eight games for the Broncos and also appeared in two games for Denver during the 2019 season.

Brown played three regular season games for the Chiefs in 2019 and also appeared on special teams in all three of the team’s playoff games. He missed last season after tearing his ACL in the summer.

Taumopeau was undrafted out of Portland State in 2020 and spent time on the Cowboys, Colts, and 49ers’ practice squads last season.