Report: More than 70 Dolphins players present as Phase Two begins

Phase Two of the offseason program began around the league on Monday, and the Dolphins were another team whose players were largely present.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the club had more than 70 players in attendance for the first day of possible on-field work. Rapoport added that was a result of a negotiation between the players and head coach Brian Flores to lower the exertion level of the sessions.

The Dolphins players were one of several groups to issue a statement on participating in the offseason program last month. But that statement read that the Dolphins “stand in solidarity” with those around the league who elect not to show up for the voluntary, in-person workouts.

The NFL Players Association had been encouraging teams to not show up for any part of the offseason workouts.

Regardless, Miami is now one of several teams that have had the majority of their players present to start Phase Two, including the Jets, Chiefs, and Broncos.