Myles Gaskin says Dolphins offense has “a whole new playbook” for 2021

The Dolphins have gone with a non-traditional format in replacing Chan Gailey, with Eric Studesville and George Godsey sharing the title of co-offensive coordinator.

Though both men worked for the Dolphins last season — Studesville as running backs coach and run game coordinator, Godsey as tight ends coach — they are apparently giving the scheme a complete overhaul.

“It’s definitely different. A whole new playbook,” running back Myles Gaskin said on Monday, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It’s not the same as last year.”

It’s not entirely clear who will call plays or how those plays will be called in on game day. But head coach Brian Flores has noted it will be a collaborative approach.

The Dolphins finished 15h in points scored and 22nd in total yards n 2020. Though the team went 10-6 and narrowly missed a playoff berth, Studesville and Godsey will have to help take quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the next level in 2021.