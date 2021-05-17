Raiders sign fifth-round choice Nate Hobbs

Getty Images

The Raiders have signed fifth-round choice Nate Hobbs, the team announced.

Las Vegas made the Illinois cornerback the 167th overall choice.

He appeared in 39 games with 34 starts for the Fighting Illini. Hobbs totaled 168 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 18 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his four seasons.

He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019.

Hobbs is expected to compete for the slot cornerback job left vacant by Lamarcus Joyner. Casey Hayward and Damon Arnette also are candidates.