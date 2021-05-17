Raiders sign Tyree Gillespie, Jimmy Morrissey

Getty Images

The Raiders have started signing members of their 2021 draft class.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey. Both players signed four-year deals with Las Vegas.

Gillespie had 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 34 games at Missouri. The Raiders also drafted safety Trevon Moehrig in the second round and brought 2016 first-round pick Karl Joseph back as a free agent to fill out the safety group around Johnathan Abram.

Morrissey was a four-year starter after walking onto the team at Pitt and was first-team All-ACC his last two seasons. The Raiders traded Rodney Hudson this offseason and Andre James is expected to take over as their starting center.