Report: 76 Washington players present for Monday’s workout

Participation levels at the start of the second phase of NFL offseason programs are being watched closely given the NFLPA’s push to have players skip voluntary in-person work this offseason and the numbers from Washington show that most players have decided to take part in the workouts.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that 76 players were at the facility for Monday’s workout. Washington currently has 90 players on the roster and have on open roster spot with defensive lineman David Bada getting a roster exemption as an international player.

This phase of workouts only lasts for a week and on-field work is allowed, but offense vs. defense drills are not. The third phase, which starts next Monday, is non-contact but allows for 11-on-11 work.

Assuming the participation remains at or above Monday’s level, there will be plenty of players on hand for that work.