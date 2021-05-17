Report: Chiefs have 81 present for offseason workouts

Getty Images

The Chiefs are one of four teams whose players weren’t pressured as hard as others to skip offseason workouts, given the prevalence of players with workout bonuses.

As a result, the players with the two-time defending AFC champions are showing up. Via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs had 81 players present for the start of Phase Two of the 2021 offseason program.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, more players will be arriving tonight. The Chiefs likely will be close to 100-percent participation.

The Chiefs focus the offseason program on mental reps, with light intensity. As in most NFL cities, gathering the players together helps lay the foundation for the sense of team that will become critical at some point during the ups and downs of an 18-week season.