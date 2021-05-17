Report: Chiefs sign Manny Patterson after tryout

Getty Images

The Chiefs are signing defensive back Manny Patterson after his tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports.

The Chiefs had receiver Daurice Fountain, linebacker Lawrence Garner, defensive back Thomas Leggett, running back Corey Taylor and Patterson as tryout players.

Patterson played for Maine, starting 44 career games for the Black Bears. He totaled 113 tackles, three interceptions and 54 pass breakups from 2016-19.

He tore an ACL in his senior season, delaying his chance for a shot at the NFL. Patterson did spend time on the practice squads of Washington and Houston last season.

“This journey has been far from easy for me,” Patterson told Goldman. “From tearing my ACL at the end of my senior year, and not being able to have an all-star game invite, no combine, no pro day, to finally find myself with the AFC champions, is amazing.”