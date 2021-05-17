Report: More than 80 49ers players attend start of Phase Two workouts

Getty Images

49ers players joined many of their peers around the league in issuing a statement regarding their plans for the in-person portion of the offseason program.

Their statement said that “many in our locker room have chosen not to attend some or all phases of the voluntary in-person workouts.” The start of Phase Two on Monday suggests that won’t be the case for this phase.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that more than 80 players participated on Monday. Phase Two runs through the end of the week and allows for on-field work, but no offense vs. defense drills.

That level of participation has been similar for many other teams around the league on Monday and there’s been word of widespread absences for any team.