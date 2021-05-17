Report: More than 80 Jets attended voluntary workout

USA Today

As the NFL Players Association encourages players to stay away from voluntary offseason workouts, few players on the Jets are going along with the union.

According to Kim Jones of NFL Network, the Jets had more than 80 players show up today to the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, for the start of Phase Two of the offseason program.

During Phase Two of the offseason, which has been shortened from three weeks to one week this year, on-field workouts including individual non-contact drills take place. The league doesn’t allow offense vs. defense competition during Phase Two, and the guideline is that it should look like a Pro Bowl practice, in that no one is doing anything that would get anyone else hurt.

Phase Three of the offseason, known as Organized Team Activities, is also non-contact but is allowed to be more competitive in nature, with 11 vs. 11 offense vs. defense.