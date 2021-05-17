Report: Raiders have around 70 present for start of Phase Two

Getty Images

Add the Raiders to the list of teams whose players are largely present to start Phase Two of the offseason program.

Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the club’s attendance is in the “70 player range” on Monday.

Las Vegas’ players issued a statement through the NFL Players Association last month that said “players from our team will not participate in a voluntary in-person workout program.” While some teams, like the Dolphins, have reportedly reached an agreement with their coaches to tone down the activity level during Phase Two and Phase Three of the offseason program, it’s unclear if the Raiders have done so with head coach Jon Gruden.

The NFLPA had been encouraging players to not show up to team facilities for any offseason work. But like rookie minicamps, it appears many players are deciding to attend regardless.