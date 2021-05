Getty Images

Saints rookie offensive lineman Alex Hoffman has retired, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Hoffman signed as a college free agent after the draft.

He was a four-year letterwinner at Carroll College, twice earning Frontier Conference first-team all-conference.

Hoffman played five games this spring, helping the offense average nearly 200 rushing yards per game. He earned first-team All-American from the American Football Coaches Association earlier this month.