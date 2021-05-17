Report: Vikings plan to sign Evin Ksiezarczyk

Getty Images

Free agent offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk passed his physical with the Vikings, who intend to sign him, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Ksiezarczyk went undrafted in 2020 out of the University of Buffalo. He went to training camp with the Falcons.

He played in The Spring League, appearing in one game with the Generals.

Ksiezarczyk earned first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors in 2019 when he started 13 games at left tackle.

The Vikings had Ksiezarczyk among five tryout players at their rookie minicamp. They also are signing cornerback Amari Henderson, per Tomasson.