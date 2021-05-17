Ryan Kerrigan not looking for “revenge” on Washington by signing with Eagles

Getty Images

Ryan Kerrigan noted he probably wasn’t Eagles’ fans favorite player over the last decade in his announcement that he was signing with the club. But by heading to Philadelphia, he’ll face his former team twice in the upcoming season.

Kerrigan spent his entire 10-year career with Washington, becoming the all-time franchise leader with 95.5 sacks. But he told ESPN’s John Keim that staying in the Football Team’s division wasn’t a factor in deciding to sign with the Eagles.

“No, not at all,” Kerrigan said. “I’m not like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get revenge.’ Get revenge on Washington? The place has been so good to me. No, that wasn’t a thought at all.”

Washington selected Kerrigan with the 16th pick in the 2011 draft. Kerrigan bid farewell to Washington and its fans in an Instagram post on Monday morning before announcing his deal with Philadelphia.