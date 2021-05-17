Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs changing number to No. 6

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is one of the veteran players across the NFL taking advantage of the league’s revised numbering rules to make a change to his jersey number this season.

Diggs is changing from the No. 37 he inherited in coming to Seattle as part of a midseason trade in 2019 and going with his college number, No. 6, instead.

Diggs and his half-brother, former NFL cornerback Quentin Jammer, both wore the number during their careers at the University of Texas.

In a podcast with Michael-Shawn Dugar and Christopher Kidd of TheAthletic.com, Diggs said he had already been planning to change his number this offseason before the rule changes allowed him to go with a different choice.

“I always kind of wore it (No. 6) to honor him at every level of football I played, from little league to middle school to high school to college,” Diggs said of Jammer. “Now in the league, this is the first time that I’ll be able to honor him. Before (the NFL) did the number change deal, I was going to switch to 23 to honor him for his career in San Diego (with the Chargers). Then when they did the number change I hit him up and asked ‘What number you think would be best, 6 or 23?’ He was like ‘I think 6 would be clean.'”

Defensive backs had been limited to wearing numbers between 20-49 prior to the rule changes this offseason. They can now wear any number between 1-49, which set the table for Diggs to make the switch. Cornerback Neiko Thorpe had the No. 23 in Seattle since Diggs’ arrival two years ago.