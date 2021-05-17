T.Y. Hilton excited for “the return of deep shots” with Carson Wentz

Getty Images

T.Y. Hilton already compared Carson Wentz to Andrew Luck, with whom the receiver entered the NFL in 2012.

Hilton said after the first day of on-field work at organized team activities that Wentz’s arm strength jumped out.

“He has a big arm. It’s going to be money,” Hilton said, via Olivia Ray of WISH.

Hilton said he is excited for the “return of the deep shots,” via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Wentz had the sixth-highest rate of passes that traveled 20 yards or more in the air last season at 13.7 percent. He completed only 33 percent of those, though, with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Wentz will play behind a better offensive line and with a better receiving corps than he had last season in Philadelphia. Wentz was sacked a league-leading 50 times in 12 games in 2020, and his passer rating of 72.8 was 34th among 35 qualifying quarterbacks.

Wentz gets a new start in Indianapolis, and Hilton seems excited by the possibilities.

Hilton averaged only 12.5 yards a catch the past two seasons after averaging 16.0 his first seven seasons.

“It’s exciting,” Hilton said. “It’ll take a little bit, but the one throwing session we had was pretty good.”