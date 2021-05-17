Texans sign Shyheim Carter

Getty Images

Shyheim Carter’s move toward a coaching career is going to be on hold for a bit.

Carter was working as a graduate assistant for the University of Alabama when he tried out for the Texans at their rookie minicamp over the weekend. The defensive back’s work in those sessions was enough to earn him a spot on the roster.

Carter played for Nick Saban before going to work for him and went undrafted in 2020. He signed with the Jets, but failed to make the team out of camp. He had 100 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a pair of interception returns for touchdowns while playing for the Crimson Tide.

If things don’t work out in Houston and Carter returns to Tuscaloosa, he’ll work with former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. O’Brien is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Saban’s staff.