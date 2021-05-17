Titans sign Kalija Lipscomb

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb came back to his college town for Titans rookie minicamp and wound up with a job.

Lipscomb tried out along with three other players during the weekend minicamp and the Titans announced his signing on Monday.

Lipscomb played for Vanderbilt in college and went undrafted last year. He signed with the Chiefs and spent time on their practice squad as well as Green Bay’s squad last season.

He had 198 catches for 2,356 yards and 22 touchdowns during his time with the Commodores.

The Titans also announced that they have waived waived receiver Rashard Davis and linebacker Davin Bellamy. Davis appeared in one game for the Titans in 2019 while Bellamy’s departure comes with a non-football injury designation.