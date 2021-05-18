Aaron Rodgers listed as guest on Kenny Mayne’s final show Monday

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has not spoken publicly since the Kentucky Derby on May 1. Even then, the star quarterback said nothing about his feud with the Packers, a rift that became public April 29.

Rodgers declined to speak to NBC on camera, and TwinSpires, a gambling outlet, never asked Rodgers about his issue with the Packers.

Rodgers is scheduled to speak Monday.

Kenny Mayne, who announced last week he’s leaving ESPN, tweeted a rundown of guests for his final episode of “SportsCenter” on Monday. Rodgers is listed.

The show, which also will feature Sue Bird, Jamal Crawford and Marshawn Lynch, is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on May 24.

The Packers signed two quarterbacks, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert, to go with Jordan Love with Rodgers not expected for any of the team’s voluntary workouts. Green Bay does have a mandatory minicamp starting June 8.