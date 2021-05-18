Brett Hundley visiting Cowboys

Posted by Charean Williams on May 18, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
Mike McCarthy wanted a veteran behind Dak Prescott last season, and the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton. It was the first time since Prescott’s rookie season, when he was backed up by Tony Romo, that the Cowboys had an experienced backup.

But Dalton now is the starter in Chicago, leaving the Cowboys in search of a veteran backup.

After having Jeff Driskel in town earlier this month, the Cowboys now will have Brett Hundley visit, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Hundley spent time with McCarthy in Green Bay.

The Packers made Hundley a fifth-round choice in 2015, and he played 15 games with nine starts with Green Bay. Hundley played three games for the Cardinals in 2019, his last game action.

He has nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his career.

The team’s current backup quarterbacks — Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush — have combined for two career starts. DiNucci and Gilbert each started a game for the Cowboys last season, their first career starts, and Rush has three career attempts.

  1. Can’t believe the Packers let that dude wear Don Majkowski’s jersey number. Terrible, Hundley couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn from 30 yards away.

  2. well..Mike Mcarthy did pick him over Taysom Hill..he ll be a nice backup for Dak..I hope for the Cowboys sake Dak stays healthy

  3. Hokey smokes — I figured by now Hundley was selling cars somewhere. Well, hope the kid can find his way onto the Cowboys 53 man roster! He always looked good to me.

  4. Brett Hundley and Deshone Kizer…..can’t tell the difference. That’s all that needs to be said about that.

  5. Hundley never developed into anything other than a subpar backup QB and he throws one of the ugliest, pop fly, deep balls I’ve ever seen.
    A poor mans Teddy Bridgewater.

  6. bboyspaulrevere says:
    May 18, 2021 at 5:11 pm

    Can’t believe the Packers let that dude wear Don Majkowski’s jersey number.

    ————–==============————-

    “Majik Man” had a few moments, but he was part of the Black Hole of Green Bay QB’s before Favre arrived on the scene.

