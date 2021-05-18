Broncos hire Roman Phifer as senior personnel executive

Getty Images

The Broncos have hired Roman Phifer as senior personnel executive, General Manager George Paton announced Tuesday.

Phifer, a 20-year NFL veteran as a player/coach/scout, will be heavily involved in both pro and college scouting for the team. He will maintain a presence at UCHealth Training Center in addition to scouting on the road.

Phifer, an assistant linebackers coach with the Broncos in 2009-10, spent the past three seasons as a West Coast area scout for the Lions.

Phifer worked as director of player development at his alma mater, UCLA, from 2016-17 and oversaw all aspects of day-to-day player welfare and life skills.

Phifer has three Super Bowl rings from his time with the Patriots. In 15 seasons, he appeared in 212 regular-season games.