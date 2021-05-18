Broncos signing Damion Willis

Getty Images

The Broncos are adding some depth at wide receiver.

Damion Willis is signing with Denver, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. He was most recently on the Jaguars’ practice squad late in the 2020 season.

Willis hasn’t appeared in a game since 2019, when he was with the Bengals. He signed with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Troy, and bounced between the active roster and the practice squad as a rookie. He caught nine passes for 82 yards in 10 games for Cincinnati that year.

Cincinnati waived Willis last August. The Browns claimed him but waived him again four days later with a failed physical designation.