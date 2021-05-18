Bucs plan to hold joint practices with Titans

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will host the Titans for a preseason game Aug. 21. The teams tentatively have plans to hold joint practices leading up to the game.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians announced the joint practices when asked on a Pewter Report podcast about how to balance preseason snap counts.

“So much of that will depend on how practice goes,” Arians told the Pewter Report. “If we get in and have good OTAs and a good minicamp . . . As training camp’s going on, we’ve got a week set up with the Titans. Hopefully everything goes [well], so we can do that, and we’ll just judge where everybody is at [and decide] how much they play in the preseason.”

The Bucs had intentions last summer to practice with the Jaguars, but the pandemic canceled those plans as well as the entire preseason.

Tampa Bay held joint practices with a preseason opponent from 2016-19.