Cam Heyward: Steelers defense excited about Najee Harris pick

Najee Harris won’t be playing defense for the Steelers, but the players on that side of the ball were still excited about the team’s decision to take the running back in the first round this year.

Defensive end Cam Heyward said on NFL Network that the team’s struggles down the stretch last season were because they lost “balance between our offense and defense.” Heyward said the offense couldn’t sustain drives and the defense failed to get off the field, which are things he thinks Harris can make better by running effectively and giving the defense more time to rest.

“I think as a defender, we’re most excited to have him,” Heyward said. “Having a guy like that that can tote the rock 30 to 40 times a game really puts an ease for the defense. He can do multiple things. I think the investment in our offense this year has been huge.”

Heyward also thinks Harris’ presence will make Ben Roethlisberger better because they won’t have to throw the ball as often, but we’ll have to wait until the fall to see if everything comes together the way that Heyward believes it will.