Cam Heyward: Steelers defense excited about Najee Harris pick

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2021, 10:20 AM EDT
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama
Getty Images

Najee Harris won’t be playing defense for the Steelers, but the players on that side of the ball were still excited about the team’s decision to take the running back in the first round this year.

Defensive end Cam Heyward said on NFL Network that the team’s struggles down the stretch last season were because they lost “balance between our offense and defense.” Heyward said the offense couldn’t sustain drives and the defense failed to get off the field, which are things he thinks Harris can make better by running effectively and giving the defense more time to rest.

“I think as a defender, we’re most excited to have him,” Heyward said. “Having a guy like that that can tote the rock 30 to 40 times a game really puts an ease for the defense. He can do multiple things. I think the investment in our offense this year has been huge.”

Heyward also thinks Harris’ presence will make Ben Roethlisberger better because they won’t have to throw the ball as often, but we’ll have to wait until the fall to see if everything comes together the way that Heyward believes it will.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Cam Heyward: Steelers defense excited about Najee Harris pick

  1. He better be able to “tote the rock 30 or 40 times” because as we saw last season Ben’s arm is shot. If Tomlin is smart he will rest Ben until late in the season so that on the off-chance somehow the Steelers manage to make the playoffs, Ben will be as fresh as possible.

  2. I hope he can keep me off the field because that’s less plays I have to work , in fact I’ll make more money per play . Yay me 😀

  3. Big Ben loves himself some playoff picks. Luckily there will be no playoffs for the Steelers this season so in that way I guess things will be better for Big Ben.

  4. Juju, Claypool, Najee… there’s a lot of young, talented players on the Steelers offense.

    If I hear ONE more defender call out the offensive play before the snap, I will lose it. Please, Steelers, don’t waste our weapons with a bad scheme.

  5. It really doesn’t matter what Heyward thinks. Ben is washed up. End of story. The division is shaping up making Pittsburgh a last place team.

  6. I wonder if the contact between Tomlin and Jones has been found yet? I looked and didn’t see it. Anyone else have any luck?

  7. Isn’t Cam Newton the Patriots’ starting QB? They are definitely Super Bowl bound, no question. Newton wins the MVP.

  8. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    May 18, 2021 at 11:41 am
    I wonder if the contact between Tomlin and Jones has been found yet? I looked and didn’t see it. Anyone else have any luck?

    —-

    Why was Tomlin penalized in the game and fined $100k by the league?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.