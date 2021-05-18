Chargers claim Austin Proehl off waivers

Getty Images

The Chargers have a new wide receiver.

Los Angeles claimed Austin Proehl off waivers on Tuesday after San Francisco cut him on Monday.

Proehl, 25, has yet to appear in a regular-season game but has spent time with several franchises. He was a Bills seventh-round pick in 2018, but did not make the 53-man roster. After a short stint on Tennessee’s practice squad, the Rams signed him to their own practice squad. Proehl played for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL in 2020 before the league shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proehl signed a futures contract with the 49ers following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

He’s the son of Ricky Proehl, who won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams and XLI with the Colts.