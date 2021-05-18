Chiefs open as favorites in 16 of 17 games

Getty Images

It was expected last week that the Buccaneers would be favored to win each of their 17 games in 2021. One sportsbook has posted lines for all 272 regular-season games, and the Bucs are actually favored in only 15 of them.

Favored in 16 of 17 games are the Chiefs.

Here’s the link to the full Westgate betting lines for the entire 2021 season. For the Bucs, the exceptions come in Week Three at the Rams, where the home team is a one-point favorite. Also, Tampa Bay’s Week 12 visit to the Colts currently is a pick ’em proposition.

The Chiefs are favored each week with the exception of Week Three, where a pick ’em line has been installed for a Sunday night game at Baltimore.

The Bucs also are 3.5-point favorites for their Week Four showdown at New England. The Chiefs are seven-point favorites for their Week Nine visit from the Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Or Jordan Love (minus-13). Or Blake Bortles (minus-a billion).