Chiefs open as favorites in 16 of 17 games

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2021, 10:01 AM EDT
Super Bowl LV
Getty Images

It was expected last week that the Buccaneers would be favored to win each of their 17 games in 2021. One sportsbook has posted lines for all 272 regular-season games, and the Bucs are actually favored in only 15 of them.

Favored in 16 of 17 games are the Chiefs.

Here’s the link to the full Westgate betting lines for the entire 2021 season. For the Bucs, the exceptions come in Week Three at the Rams, where the home team is a one-point favorite. Also, Tampa Bay’s Week 12 visit to the Colts currently is a pick ’em proposition.

The Chiefs are favored each week with the exception of Week Three, where a pick ’em line has been installed for a Sunday night game at Baltimore.

The Bucs also are 3.5-point favorites for their Week Four showdown at New England. The Chiefs are seven-point favorites for their Week Nine visit from the Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Or Jordan Love (minus-13). Or Blake Bortles (minus-a billion).

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Chiefs open as favorites in 16 of 17 games

  1. That is very generous I would definitely take the under at 16 games for the Chiefs

  2. You can really get a lot of mileage out of writing articles about things that constantly shift. They just ran an article about how the Bucs were favored in every single game where it specifically quoted somebody saying that would include the Rams game. Surprise… they’re not favored at the Rams.

  3. no surprise, chiefs should be back in the afcc at minimum (their 4th straight which is just absurd). their only real competition as of now appears to be buffalo & maybe cle & bal. maybe la if herbert proves he’s legit.

    & let’s be serious, if the chiefs are firing on all cylinders, they are almost impossible to beat. very high likelihood of first repeat superbowl since 92, 93.

  6. Blake Bortles minus a billion– that’s the bet right there– risk it for the biscuit!!!

  8. The last I looked the Ravens play the Chiefs in week 2 am I missing something

  9. I forgot didnt the 1 year dynasty Cheifs get blowed out in the Super Bowl? Yeah, i will take the under.

  10. Pretty sure the chiefs were favored in all but 1 game last year and the year before maybe only a handful of games…. 14-16 wins barring a mahomes injury is realistic for this group… even without mahomes they would still win probably 10-12 games like they did for years under Reid with smith at the helm…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.