Courtland Sutton: Broncos have every category of receiving weapon

The Broncos haven’t decided on a quarterback yet, but wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks that Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater will have plenty to work with once that call is made.

In an interview with the team’s website, Sutton talked about his experience watching wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler and tight end Noah Fant while out with a torn ACL last season. Sutton said the experience left him certain that the team’s group of receivers can do everything the team could possibly need.

“I think the sky’s the limit for us. We have weapons in every category that you’re looking for,” Sutton said. “Speed, size, catching ability, route running. I feel like we’re pretty diverse in our room. I was excited watching those dudes have the success that they had this past season. I’m even more excited to be able to be in there with them this upcoming season, have even more success, and help the team even more.”

Sutton expects to be ready for the start of training camp, which would be a boost to the unit and give him a front-row seat to what he thinks will be a “nice little battle” for the starting quarterback job.