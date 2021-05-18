Courtland Sutton expects to be full go for Broncos’ training camp

Getty Images

In 2019, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a breakout season, catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards. In 2020, Sutton suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his first game. In 2021, Sutton expects to be good as new.

Sutton told the Broncos’ website that he is participating in voluntary offseason work and expects to be full go when training camp opens.

“It feels really good. To be at the stage where I’m at right now, post-surgery … it gives me hope and promise for the future because I’m only going to continue to attack rehab as I have,” Sutton said.

The Broncos drafted Jerry Jeudy in the first round last year with the expectation that he and Sutton would be a great 1-2 punch at wide receiver for years to come. So far they’ve only played one half together, but having them on the field together this year would go a long way toward turning the Denver offense around.